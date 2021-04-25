STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Most Covid-19 hospitals in Kurnool don’t have fire NOC

The hospitals which do not have NOCs include Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH), State Covid Hospital, Nandyal District Hospital and Adoni Area Hospital.

Published: 25th April 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Lack of proper fire safety measures in Covid hospitals in the district poses a grave risk to patients as most of them do not have the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire services and disaster management department. The hospitals which do not have NOCs include Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH), State Covid Hospital, Nandyal District Hospital and Adoni Area Hospital.

The district administration has arranged 1,260 beds in 18 government and private hospitals to treat Covid cases.Three government and two private hospitals do not have NOC. One private hospital is running with just conditional NOC due to inadequate fire safety equipment,  District Fire Officer (DFO) V Sreenivasa Reddy told TNIE.

The DFO said they issued notices to the hospitals to install fire safety equipment and obtain NOC from the fire services department. In Kurnool GGH, 500 beds have been arranged for Covid patients. Though all the wings in the hospital possess fire safety equipment, it is yet to be operationalised to get NOC. The 60-bed Nandyal District Hospital and 85-bed Adoni Area Hospital, which are exclusively for Covid cases, do not have fixed firefighting equipment as per fire safety norms. Similarly, Vishwa Bharati Hospital and Sri Gayatri Hospital are yet to get  NOC from the fire services department. 

The 100-bed Santhiram Hospital in Nandyal is being run with conditional NOC, the DFO said.
Speaking about other hospitals, including Covid and non- Covid hospitals, the DFO said 176 private hospitals have been issued NOCs against the total 250 across the district so far. “We have issued notices to these hospitals. The situation at the three government hospitals has been taken to the notice of District Collector G Veerapandian for further action,’’ Sreenivasa Reddy said. 

He, however, said in the wake of fire mishaps in Covid hospitals at some places in the country, they inspected all the hospitals and created an awareness among staff about fire safety. Two personnel of the fire services department have been deployed at the hospitals and Covid Care Centres in Kurnool,  Nandyal, Adoni and Yemmiganur.’ The Covid Care Centres set up in TIDCO housing colonies have been provided fire equipment to thwart any untoward incident, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Kurnool
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp