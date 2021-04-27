STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati declared COVID-19 containment zone, night curfew to be enforced

Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha, Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Ch Venkata Appala Naidu and MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy took stock of the COVID situation.

A civic worker sprays disinfectant on the entrace of a temple in Tirupati city

A civic worker sprays disinfectant on the entrace of a temple in Tirupati city. (Photo| Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  The entire Tirupati city has been declared a containment zone and more restrictions are put in place to combat surge in COVID cases. Night curfew will be enforced from 7 pm itself in the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT).

Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha, Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Ch Venkata Appala Naidu and MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy took stock of the COVID situation in the MCT limits on Monday and declared the entire temple town a containment zone.

All the divisions in the city have active COVID cases. Hence, night curfew will be enforced from from 7 pm to 5 am in the city instead of 10 pm to 5 am, Girisha said. Tirupati accounted for 239 new infections out of the total 860 in Chittoor district in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am and more than 2,500 cases since Thursday last.

They held a meeting with representatives of Chamber of Commerce and auto trade unions and proposed a slew of restrictions to contain the virus spread. Karunakar Reddy warned that stringent action will be taken against private hospitals if they overcharge COVID patients. 

