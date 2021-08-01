STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APERC dismisses review petitions on SDTPS tariff

Panel says there are no errors in the order, pleas don’t satisfy parameters for review

Published: 01st August 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has dismissed the petition filed by the power utilities seeking a review of the order passed by the commission in 2019, which determined the tariff of stage-I of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) (2x800 MW).  

While the petitioners claimed that there were “errors apparent” in the earlier order, the commission said there were no errors and that the petitions don’t satisfy the parameters for a review.

After the commission has passed an order in March, 2019, fixing the tariff after considering the capital costs, operation and maintenance costs and other expenses for the period between February, 2015, and March 31, 2019, the Discoms and APPDCL filed separate review petitions praying that some costs be allowed separately and certain others be disallowed. 

The APPDCL requested that land development cost be considered separately and additionally as it is not a part of mandatory package, that the employment costs be considered a part of capital costs, and that the seawater intake for the plant be allowed over and above the mandatory package. The Discoms contested the APPDCL’s claims and said that the petition deserved to be rejected. The Discoms further sought that the start up fuel cost and guesthouse, ash pond garlanding costs be disallowed.

After holding public hearing and taking views of the stakeholders, the commission noted that though the Electricity Act, 2003, confers the power of review on the commission, no parameters were indicated for the exercise of the same.

Hence, the commission mentioned the legal precedents in various cases dealt by the Supreme Court, and noted that an order or a decision or a judgment cannot be corrected merely because it is erroneous in law or on the ground that a different view could have been taken by the court/tribunal on a point of fact or law.

“...a review cannot be claimed or asked merely for a fresh hearing or arguments or correction of an erroneous view taken earlier, that is to say, the power of review can be exercised only for correction of a patent error of law or fact which stares in the face without any elaborate argument being needed for establishing it. As no such errors have arisen, these petitions do not satisfy the parameters for review,” it added in the common order dated July 27. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP Electricity Regulatory Commission
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp