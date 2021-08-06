STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Work for proposed Juvvaladinne fishing harbour gains pace 

The district administration has handed over 45 acres of land out of required 78 acres for construction of the proposed Juvvaladinne fishing harbour in Bogole mandal of the district. 

Published: 06th August 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat after tying it to a poll at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour.

(For representational purposes) A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  The district administration has handed over 45 acres of land out of required 78 acres for construction of the proposed Juvvaladinne fishing harbour in Bogole mandal of the district. Cold storage, auction rooms, retail shopping place and 28 other structures would also be constructed along with a dock for mooring 1,250 boats at the harbour. 

At present, there are more than 75 fish landing centres. Of these, Iskapalli, Utukukuru, Mypadu, Pathapalem, Upputeru at Krishnapatnam, Tamminpatnam, Arkatpalem, Kothapatnam, Kondur, Dugarajapatnam, and Pulinjerikuppam are important centres. 

The harbour is to come up at a point where the Chippaleru waters coming from upland areas of Jaladanki join the Bay of Bengal. The fishermen in the coastal belt have been facing difficulties due to lack of facilities such as foot bridges, jetties, anchorage, fish landing and chartered distribution points that would make their job easier. 

Kavali MLA R Prathap Kumar Reddy said that the proposed fishing harbour will generate more revenue for the fishermen of the coastal belt. The State government is committed for the welfare of the fishing community, he added. 

It may be recalled that the Centre had  deputed a team of officials in August 2014 to explore possibilities of constructing a mini harbour and finally decided on Juvvaladinne village of Bogole mandal. As part of the efforts, experts from WAPCOS, Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery and Central Water and Power Research Station conducted surveys and submitted a report. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fishing harbour Cold storage Bogole mandal Juvvaladinne fishing harbour
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp