Work for proposed Juvvaladinne fishing harbour gains pace 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The district administration has handed over 45 acres of land out of required 78 acres for construction of the proposed Juvvaladinne fishing harbour in Bogole mandal of the district. Cold storage, auction rooms, retail shopping place and 28 other structures would also be constructed along with a dock for mooring 1,250 boats at the harbour.

At present, there are more than 75 fish landing centres. Of these, Iskapalli, Utukukuru, Mypadu, Pathapalem, Upputeru at Krishnapatnam, Tamminpatnam, Arkatpalem, Kothapatnam, Kondur, Dugarajapatnam, and Pulinjerikuppam are important centres.

The harbour is to come up at a point where the Chippaleru waters coming from upland areas of Jaladanki join the Bay of Bengal. The fishermen in the coastal belt have been facing difficulties due to lack of facilities such as foot bridges, jetties, anchorage, fish landing and chartered distribution points that would make their job easier.

Kavali MLA R Prathap Kumar Reddy said that the proposed fishing harbour will generate more revenue for the fishermen of the coastal belt. The State government is committed for the welfare of the fishing community, he added.

It may be recalled that the Centre had deputed a team of officials in August 2014 to explore possibilities of constructing a mini harbour and finally decided on Juvvaladinne village of Bogole mandal. As part of the efforts, experts from WAPCOS, Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery and Central Water and Power Research Station conducted surveys and submitted a report.