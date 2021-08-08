Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM congratulate Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu and a host of political leaders congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold medal in javelin throw and wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning Bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a message, Biswabhusan Harichandan congratulated Neeraj Chopra, the first Indian to win an Olympic Gold medal. “By winning the first ever gold medal by an Indian in athletics in Olympic Games, Neeraj Chopra has created history with his outstanding performance and he made every Indian proud. I wish him many more successes in the future,’’ the Governor said.

Congratulating Bajrang Punia, Harichandan said Punia put on an outstanding fight by beating his opponent Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan 8-0 in the Bronze medal match. The whole country is proud of his achievement, he said wished him more successes in the future.

CM Jagan conveyed his overwhelming joy and hearty congratulations to Neeraj Chopra. “The nation stands proud for the 87.58 m throw of Chopra that has written the Indian track and field history with golden letters on the concluding day of Tokyo Olympics,’’ the Chief Minister said and hoped India’s medal tally will go up in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jagan tweeted, “Congratulations to @Neeraj_Chopra1, a serving soldier of Indian Army, who has made India proud by winning the nation’s first-ever #Olympic Gold in Athletics. With an impeccable #Javelin throw, he created history on his debut #Olympics.”

The Chief Minister also tweeted, “Congratulations to @BajrangPunia on winning bronze in 65kgs freestyle #Wrestling, taking India’s Olympic medal count to 6. He deserves praise for his outstanding display of courage & inner strength to win the bout with 8-0 for #TeamIndia.’’

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Naidu tweeted, “Neeraj Chopra creates history at #Tokyo2020 by winning India’s first-ever track & field Gold medal at the Olympics. He will inspire a new generation of athletes to break new barriers with hard work and determination. The nation is proud of him!’’

In another tweet, Naidu said, “Wrestling his way to a Bronze, @BajrangPunia has won India’s 6th Olympic medal at Tokyo! Heartfelt Congratulations!’’