Home Minister Amit Shah, family offer prayers at Srisailam temple

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with family offered prayers at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah plants

a sapling on the premises after offering

prayers at Srisailam temple on Thursday

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Sreenivas, District Collector P Koteswara Rao, temple executive officer KS Rama Rao, Nandyal MP Pocha Bramananda Reddy and Srisailam MLA Chakrapani Reddy received Amit Shah and family with temple honours.

Later, the family performed special rituals at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Sri Bramarambha Devi temples. Later, they visited Gathamatam and had a look at the ancient plate inscriptions which were found during the renovations near Gathamatam.

Officials of the Archeological Survey India and the temple explained the history of the ancient inscriptions. The family left the temple town in the evening.