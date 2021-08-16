STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
85 per cent of Kurnool school staff vaccinated against COVID-19 before reopening

While 11,514 government school employees have been totally inoculated, both the doses were administered to 6,045 private staff. 

Published: 16th August 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As many as 85 per cent of the 17,559 teaching and non-teaching staff of both government and private schools have received both doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine in the district, even as schools are set to reopen after 18 months on Monday.

Officials of the education department in the district have despatched 4.71 lakh Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (JVK) kits, comprising books, school apparels and accessories, among 3,016 government schools.

The kits will be distributed to students in grade one to ten from Monday, district educational officer M Sai Ram said.

The JVK scheme is meant to support poor students enrolled in government-run schools. As many as 6,77,122 students are studying in 4,389 schools. 

