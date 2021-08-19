STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra VIT holds 2-day international conference on Data Engineering, IoT

The conference, organised virtually, had as its chief guest Dr Prem Prakash Jayaraman, Head, Digital Innovation Lab and professor (CSSE) Swinburne University, Australia.

Published: 19th August 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Information technology

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day international conference on Computational Intelligence and Data Engineering (ICCIDE-2021), organized by the School of Computer Science and Engineering at Vellore Institute of Technology – Andhra Pradesh, received an overwhelming response from the international research community. 

The conference, organised virtually, had as its chief guest Dr Prem Prakash Jayaraman, Head, Digital Innovation Lab and professor (CSSE) Swinburne University, Australia. Dr. Krishna Thiagarajan, Senior Vice-President and Global Head - Analytics, Insights & Data, Virtusa was the guest of honor.  Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT, presided over the inaugural function.

Drs Jayaraman and Thiagarajan shared their knowledge, experiences, research observations and challenges related to data engineering, IoT, privacy and security-related issues in computational intelligence. Dr Viswanathan said the conference that began on August 13, offered a forum for presenting, exchanging ideas and results of high-quality research work in cutting-edge technologies, and most happening research areas of computational intelligence and data engineering.

“Irrespective of online or offline, the quality of education is the highest priority in VIT and this was once again proved with various international rankings, placements, and student achievements on several platforms across the world even when we are depressed and dejected during the pandemic,” he said

Dr Devarakonda said the conference received 482 papers from 19 countries. The proceedings will be published in the Lecture Notes on Data Engineering and Communications Technologies (LNDECT) series of Springer publishers indexed by Scopus and Web of Science. University VC Dr  S V Kota Reddy, registrar Dr CLV Siva Kumar and convener Dr D Nagaraju also spoke.
 

