Youngster goes to hospital in Guntur with cobra in hand

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a strange incident, a youth went to the government hospital in Tenali on Thursday morning, August 19, 2021, with a snake that bit him, much to the shock of doctors and staff. He reasoned that the doctors could provide him correct treatment without any delay if they could identify the snake species that bit him.

According to reports reaching here, Veeranjaneyulu of Nandivelugu village works as a tractor driver at a cement brick making unit. He was bitten by a snake on the leg during loading of bricks into the tractor. Soon after being bitten by the snake, he caught it and put it in a plastic box without harming the reptile.

Unnerved by the snake-bite, Veeranjaneyulu, who is in his early 20s, straight away drove the tractor to the Tenali GGH, which is 7 km away from his village, for treatment. “I am not sure what snake was it that bit me. It is quite common that doctors ask about the species to administer the anti-snake venom injection. So, I took the snake along with me,” he said.

It took 14 minutes for him to reach the hospital from his village. Soon after identifying the snake as the Indian cobra, the doctors administered him anti-snake venom injection and saved his life. Much to the shock of the doctors, Veeranjaneyulu told them that he would leave the snake in the woods safely while going home.