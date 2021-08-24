STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mild tremors felt in Vizag, other parts of AP after 5.1 magnitude quake in Bay of Bengal

The quake was reported at 12.35 pm at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal, the National Centre for Seismology said

Published: 24th August 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

On August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district.

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Visakhapatnam and reportedly in some parts of Nellore and Prakasam districts following a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in the Bay of Bengal about 296 km south-south east of Kakinada, 312 km south east of Rajahmahendravaram and 339 km of south east of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

The quake was reported at 12.35 pm at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal, the National Centre for Seismology said.

According to officials of the Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, there will be no impact of the quake as it measured 5.1 on the Richter scale. Officials said they received phone calls from people in Seethammadhara area saying that they felt mild tremors for a few seconds.

Apart from Seetammadhara, the tremors were felt in Gurudwara and MVP colony. "I was sleeping on the sofa and watching television when I felt mild tremors. It was just for few seconds. I realised that it was an earthquake only after seeing the news on television," said N Sri Ram, a youngster from MVP Colony.

In most areas of the city, the tremors were not felt as they reportedly lasted only for a few seconds.

There were no reports of any tremors felt by people across the coastal area in Kakinada and in the entire East Godavari districts.

