Andhra Pradesh COVID cases: Active infections drop to 13,677 after 1,715 recover in one day

State adds 1,248 fresh infections, daily positivity rate at 2.1 per cent 

Published: 25th August 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Growth in coronavirus cases continued as Andhra Pradesh reported 1,248 afresh on Tuesday, pushing the total up to 20,04,590. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, the State also saw 1,715 Covid-19 recoveries and 15 deaths, a health department bulletin said. The total recoveries now climbed to 19,77,163 while the toll mounted to 13,750.

The State now has tested 2.61 crore samples, including over 58,000 on Tuesday. The daily positivity rate has declined to 2.1 per cent even as the number of active cases dropped to 13,677, the bulletin added. Eleven districts reported more number of new infections on Tuesday than a day earlier. West Godavari reported the highest number of 238 fresh cases, Chittoor 166, Krishna 148, Guntur 130, Nellore 120 and Prakasam 118 in 24 hours. The remaining seven districts added less than 80 new cases each.

The new infections in East Godavari witnessed a steep fall to 66 on Tuesday from 265 on Monday. With the fresh spike, the overall cases in Nellore went past 1.39 lakh. Seven districts in the State now have more than 1,000 active cases each, with three of them having in excess of 2,000 each. Kurnool and Anantapur have the lowest 117 and 118 respectively. Nellore with 2,259 active cases tops the chart surpassing East Godavari where the caseload has now come down to little over 2,000. Chittoor and Krishna reported three fresh fatalities each, East Godavari, Nellore and Prakasam two each while Kurnool, Srikakulam and West Godavari had one each in a day.

