Century Plyboards to set up Rs 1,000 cr plant in Kadapa

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Century Plyboards India Limited Chief Managing Director (CMD) Sajjan Bhajanka, Executive Director Keshav Bhajanka along with the Company representative Himanshu Shah called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

The largest manufacturer of plywood, black board and particle board in the country evinced interest to set up a plant in Badvel of Kadapa district. The company has units in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Assam, Gujarat, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

In Andhra Pradesh, the company is planning to invest `1,000 crore in three phases, creating over 3,000 jobs and 6,000 indirect jobs. The construction work will start immediately and the first phase of operations will begin by December 2022.

The total construction is expected to be completed by December 2024, in three phases. In the first phase, the company targets a production capacity of four lakh metric tonnes per annum and it will go up to 10 lakh metric tonnes by the end of the third phase.The company plans to encourage farmers to grow eucalyptus trees, for which it will give a remunerative price.