270 km of overhead power cables set to go underground in Tirupati

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Come March, the city is set to welcome pilgrims with a new look and there will be no hanging power cables. The Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL), in association with the APSPDCL, has taken up laying underground power cables to a total length of 270 km in the city. The underground power cable network will cover 27 major roads.

Once completed, the project will ensure uninterrupted power supply and power reliability, besides putting an end to cutting down of tree branches for undertaking power cable repair works during monsoon. “One of the main objectives of the project is to adorn city roads with more greenery. After laying underground power cables, more trees will be planted on road margins,” an APSPDCL official said.

DBR Road, Tirumala bypass road, KT Road, ISKCON Road, Tiruchanoor road, AIR bypass road and other major roads in the city will be covered under the ‘Convergence Project’ taken up with a total outlay of `200 crore. The APSPDCL will bear 60% of the project cost, while 40% of cost will be borne by the TSCCL. The project is scheduled to be completed by March, 2022. One-third of the city roads will be covered in the first phase of the project.

“A total of 135 km low tension underground power cables, 80 km of 11 KV lines and 65 km of 33 KV network will be laid as part of the project,” APSPDCL Assistant Divisional Engineer Bhaskar told TNIE.

On DBR Road, we have completed laying of underground power cables. Underground power cable works on AIR bypass road are underway now,’’ he said.