Andhra Pradesh HC asks Discoms to clear dues to wind, solar firms by December 29

The bench said the supplementary petition filed by the power distribution companies seeking extensions of the deadline for payment of dues will be heard on the same day. 

Published: 09th December 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the power distribution companies in the State to clear the dues to wind and solar power companies for the month of July by December 29. 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya also directed the Southern Power Distribution Company CMD to file an affidavit detailing the time-frame for clearing the dues to the power companies for July-December. The case hearing was adjourned to December 29. 

Petition by the power companies challenging the single judge’s direction for payment of Rs 2.43 per unit to wind power companies and Rs 2.44 per unit to solar power companies on interim basis, came for hearing on Wednesday. Counsel for Discoms filed a supplementary petition seeking more time for clearing dues and informed the court that Rs 700 crore dues for the month of May were cleared. Stating that post-bifurcation power dues from Telangana state amounting to Rs 6,384 crore are yet to be realised, Discoms sought more time. 

Advocates representing wind and solar power companies said that they were entitled to get `4.80 per unit, but following the single judge’s directions, they would only get half the amount. However, even that amount was not paid till date.

They said that power distribution companies were collecting charges from the consumers, but not paying them to power producing companies. When they claimed that the government was diverting that amount, Advocate General S Sriram objected and said there was no truth in such claims. He said the government is committed to pay the dues and for the purpose has sought more time. He requested the court to extend time till Sankranti. However, the court directed the Discoms to clear the July dues by December 29. 

Andhra Pradesh High Court solar power Discoms
Comments

