No compromise on quality of meals in Adarsh Schools, KGBVs: Andhra Edu Min Audimulapu Suresh

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said there was no compromise on the quality of meals served in the Adarsh schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBVs) in the State.

He warned of taking stern action against the officials concerned if there was a complaint that the menu was not being implemented properly.

In a video conference held with the officials on Wednesday, the Minister directed the officials to provide quality meals to the students as per the menu.

“Recently, complaints are pouring in from some corners. The higher officials should look into it and draft a report on the same,” he said. The minister also questioned the officials for not including the pending meal bills on the portal in a timely manner and complaining over the delay in payment.

He said details of arrears due in all the districts should be immediately included in the portal and a report should be submitted and steps should be taken by the officials to sanction them at the earliest.

Instructions were given to the officials to immediately report over action taken on the complaints received from Darsi (Prakasam) and Kazipet schools in Kadapa district, he said.

“Each Additional Programme Coordinator (APC) should conduct a field visit four days a week and inspect schools within their jurisdiction and examine the menu. Officials should monitor the Adarsh schools through mobile Apps like the same followed in KGBVs. Apart from that, focus should be laid on the cleanliness of water tanks and monitoring of R&O plants. In some places false stories were coming out with the internal differences between the teachers and action should be taken against such teachers,” the Education Minister said.