Andhra Pradesh: New railway zone issue back in focus

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The South coastal railway zone issue is back into focus as it found place in Parliament for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Left parties and TDP took objection to the Centre’s lackadaisical approach to it.

TDP MP K. Rammohan Naidu said the Centre was neglecting setting up of the railway zone it announced in February 2019 and there was no progress even after three years.

“It is a pity that in 2021-22 Union budget `40 lakh was earmarked, which is hardly enough for even construction of building for the zone. Meagre allocation of funds for the zone is nothing but insulting the people,” he said, adding the Centre neither included the south coastal zone in the existing zones nor figured it in the list of new zones.

He stated the Centre should clarify on status of the railway zone. YSRC MP Margani Bharat also urged the Centre to set up the zone immediately as per the promise made in the State Reorganisation Act.