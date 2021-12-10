Energy conservation week in Andhra Pradesh from December 14

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy told the energy department to take a proactive role by ensuring active involvement of all stakeholders even at grass-root level in making the National Energy Conservation Week (from December 14 to 20) a success by devising a suitable action plan at the district level.

According to press release issued by AP State Energy Conservation Mission on Thursday, the Minister, during a telephonic conversation with secretary for energy Srikant Nagulapalli said CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on achieving cost effective power in the State for which the government has been taking several significant steps to continue reliable and quality power supply with less expenditure in future as well.

Emphasising the need for active involvement of all government departments in energy conservation and efficiency activities, he asked the officials at all levels to promote energy efficiency activities that will help create awareness among employees and motivate the general public as well. The Secretary told the Minister that all collectors were requested to take personal interest in conducting awareness programmes.

The APSECM will conduct rally and webinars/workshops on IoT in MSME sector, e-vehicles, PAT and DSM amid others as part of the event.