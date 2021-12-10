STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Energy conservation week in Andhra Pradesh from December 14

The Secretary told the Minister that all collectors were requested to take personal interest in conducting awareness programmes.

Published: 10th December 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Power, electricity

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy told the energy department to take a proactive role by ensuring active involvement of all stakeholders even at grass-root level in making the National Energy Conservation Week (from December 14 to 20) a success by devising a suitable action plan at the district level.

According to press release issued by AP State Energy Conservation Mission on Thursday, the Minister, during a telephonic conversation with secretary for energy Srikant Nagulapalli said CM  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on achieving cost effective power in the State for which the government has been taking several significant steps to continue reliable and quality power supply with less expenditure in future as well.

Emphasising the need for active involvement of all government departments in energy conservation and efficiency activities, he asked the officials at all levels to promote energy efficiency activities that will help create awareness among employees and motivate the general public as well. The Secretary told the Minister that all collectors were requested to take personal interest in conducting awareness programmes. 

The APSECM will conduct rally and webinars/workshops on IoT in MSME sector, e-vehicles, PAT and DSM amid others as part of the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
energy conservation
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp