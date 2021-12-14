‘Enough is enough’: Rayalaseema meet threatens boycott of all political parties

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rayalaseema Dharma Deeksha held in Vijayawada on Monday under the aegis of Rayalaseema Praja Sanghala Ikya Vedika threatened to boycott political leaders if justice was not done to the region in getting its rightful share in water, development and administration.

Rayalaseema Praja Sanghala Ikya Vedika led by Rayalaseema Saghnuneeti Sadhana Samithi convener Bojja Dasaradharami Reddy said for more than seventy years, people of Rayalaseema have waited patiently for getting justice, but now it is time for a sustained struggle to achieve their rightful share.

“In 1951, when Rayalaseema was on the verge of getting Krishna-Pennar project, vested interests came into play and the project was shelved in favour of the Nagarjuna Sagar project. Rayalaseema people suffered huge losses. Later, for the Srisailam project, the people of Rayalaseema sacrificed 80,000 acres, but today, they are not getting water to quench their thirst and grow their crops. Till water level reaches 854 feet, we are unable to draw water, while others (Telangana) are able to take water at 797 feet. If this is not injustice, what is?” he questioned.

Expressing dismay over the soft approach of Rayalaseema people for the burning problems, Dasaradharami Reddy time has come to say ‘Enough is Enough’ and start fighting for its rightful share. Mincing no words, he said the TDP, BJP and the ruling YSRC had done injustice to Rayalaseema.

“Seven projects — GNSS, HNSS, Telugu Ganga, Veligonda, Mucchhumarri, Guru Raghavendra and Siddapuram lift irrigation — which are being constructed to provide drinking and irrigation water for the Rayalaseema region, were included in AP Reorganisation Act, but the KRMB Gazette Notification has not included them stating that they are unapproved project and no one spoke against it. The TDP which was in power after bifurcation, BJP which continues to be in power at the Centre and YSRC which is now in the power have done nothing to ensure such a situation does not arise,” he said and added that if injustice is continued to the region, they will boycott all the political parties.

Dasaradharami Reddy questioned the need for locating KRMB headquarters in Visakhapatnam, when that city has nothing to do with Krishna river. Pointing out the Sribagh Pact, he demanded that the government honour it. “People of Rayalaseema are not beggars. We are only asking for our rightful share,” he said.

On relocating AP High Court to Kurnool, he said as it has not been linked to the capital city issue, the State government should act proactively and commence proceedings in Delhi with immediate effect.

Several other leaders, including Kurnool Bar Association president Subbaiah, said it was time for people of Rayalaseema to introspect and wake up from the slumber they are in and fight for their rights before it is too late. Some of the student leaders, who spoke on the occasion, opined that Kurnool was the capital of Andhra state before merger with Hyderabad and it should be retained as capital after demerger.