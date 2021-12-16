STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All airports to have cargo facility, says industries secy

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that integrated logistics is the need of the hour to drive growth in logistics, Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven said the State government has proposed to develop logistics parks in Anantapur and Visakhapatnam. 

He mentioned that Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country where three industrial corridors pass through--Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Hyderabad. “The proposed node in these corridors will attract greater investments as several large-scale enterprises are showing interest to set up their base in the State.” 

Delivering the inaugural address at the third conference on logistics with focus on ‘efficient and resilient supply chain’ organised conducted virtually by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-AP chapter on Wednesday, the official pointed out that sustainable logistics is essential for industrial development. “The government is also planning to promote marine economic zones to accelerate growth and development.” 

Stating that all airports in the State will have cargo facilities to encourage exports, he said the electronic manufacturing cluster at Tirupati is creating adequate demand for the Tirupati airport. “The proposed fishing harbours will have jettys to reduce the logistics cost. The government is keen to provide an institutional framework to encourage logistics,” he said.

Visakhapatnam Port Trust chairman K Rama Mohana Rao said the State has the logistics advantage due to its strategic location. He felt that Visakhapatnam, as a region, can emerge as a distribution hub for the country. 

