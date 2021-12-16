STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hydrogen-based grid project in Vizag soon

A standalone fuel-cell-based microgrid with hydrogen production using electrolyser will be set up in the NTPC guest house at Simhadri in Visakhapatnam.

Published: 16th December 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A standalone fuel-cell-based microgrid with hydrogen production using electrolyser will be set up in the NTPC guest house at Simhadri in Visakhapatnam. It is India’s first green hydrogen-based energy storage project. It will be a precursor to large-scale hydrogen energy storage projects and useful to study and deploy multiple microgrids in various off-grid and strategic locations in the country.

Hydrogen will be produced using the advanced 240 kW Solid Oxide Electrolyser by taking input power from the nearby floating solar project. The hydrogen produced during sunshine hours will be stored at high pressure and electrified using a 50 kW Solid Oxide Fuel Cell. The system will work in a standalone mode from 5 pm to 7 am.

This unique project configuration is designed in-house by NTPC. It is a unique project for India and will open doors for decarbonising the far-off regions of the country like Ladakh, J&K, etc., hitherto dependent on diesel generators.

The project is in-line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming carbon neutral by 2070 and making Ladakh a carbon-neutral territory.

NTPC Simhadri has the distinction of having the  5 MW floating solar plant, which is the single largest floating plant in the country. 

The floating solar plant was set up on 75 acres of its reservoir spread over 150 acres. The `110 crore floating solar power project was executed by the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis. 

The floating photovoltaic (PV) panels are tied with marine ropes from all corners and the project is considered to be an engineering marvel due to the challenges faced during the design and implementation of unique anchoring and mooring system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fuel-cell-based microgrid hydrogen production electrolyser NTPC guest house
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp