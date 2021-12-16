STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ZP high school gets permanent building

New two-storey building built on land donated by villagers, and with `1.5 crore funds allotted by NABARD 

Published: 16th December 2021

Students and teachers of Yadlapadu ZP High School at the newly-inaugurated building | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Thanks to the concerted efforts of the local residents, public representatives and officials, the Yadlapadu Zilla Parishad High School got its own permanent building after years of functioning from a shed. 

On Wednesday, MLA Vidadala Rajani inaugurated the new two-storey school building, built on a land donated by the villagers and with the help of Rs 1.5 crore allotted by NABARD. Previously, the primary and upper primary sections used to run from the same campus at Yerracheruvu. In 2017, the upper primary division was upgraded into a high school, and thus had to be relocated. 

However, no new building was allotted to the school of 180 students and nine teachers, forcing the headmistress to run the classes from a rented shed. Unable to pay the rent money for the last couple of years, the school’s fate was in a limbo until the construction of the new building began. The State government’s Nadu-Nedu scheme was not applicable to it as it had no land of its own. 

“Students and teachers were subjected to a lot of hardships due to lack of basic amenities. We were not in a position to even pay the rent. That was when MLA Rajani stepped in and cleared our months-long dues,” headmistress Siva Parvati said. She hoped that more students will be inclined to seek admission to the school now that it has a proper infrastructure. 

Apart from clearing the pending dues, the MLA also convinced the locals to give their land for the school building, which houses 10 classrooms and washrooms. Citing the measures taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to improve education in the State, Rajani thanked the villagers for cooperating in the construction. 
 

