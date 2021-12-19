TTD condemns ‘misleading’ campaign on social media

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The TTD has condemned and taken strong exceptions to a ‘misleading’ social media campaign by a YouTube channel that claimed that the devasthanam is offering Srivari Darshan to select communities. The channel, Bharat Marg, had also alleged that during lockdown Srivari Naivedyam was neglected for 21 days.

In a media release on Saturday, the TTD said it collaborated with Samarasata Seva Foundation to provide Srivari Darshan to people from SC/ST/BC and fishermen communities during the Brahmotsavams from October 7 to 14. “In the same spirit, the TTD board has resolved to roll out a provision of Vaikuntadwara Darshan for people of SC/ST/BC and fishermen communities.”