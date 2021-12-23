NHs’ length in AP rises to 8.1K km

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total length of National Highways in the residual Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 8,183 km from 4,193 km in August, 2014. Construction of a total length of 2,785 km of NHs has been completed in the last seven years at a cost of Rs 23,580 crore, while building of 1,203 km of NHs at a cost of Rs 12,756 crore is in progress.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari put the total investment on the construction of NHs in the country since June, 2014 at Rs 10.04 lakh crore.

The BJP MP also sought the status of Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation for stretches of Piduguralla to Vodarevu, Kondamodu to Perecherla, Macherla to Dachepalli and Vinukonda to Guntur highways.

The Union Minister replied that for the stretches of Piduguralla to Vodarevu and Kondamodu to Perecherla, bids for Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for preparation of DPR are under finalisation and for the stretch Macherla to Dachepalli, tender-based estimate for engagement of project management consultancy services for preparation of DPR is under sanction.

DPR preparation will be taken up after finalising the consultancy service. The DPR for four-laning of Vinukonda - Guntur section is in progress and it is likely to be completed by June, 2022, he added.

Rs 325 cr per year for State, district roads

The planned investment on NHs in Andhra Pradesh under the National Infrastructure Pipeline is Rs 88,704 crore. The funds released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to Andhra Pradesh in the last three years for the construction of State and district roads under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) were around Rs 325 crore per year, the Union Minister added.