Apply for fish vending units: Andhra Pradesh Government

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The fisheries department has appealed to youth and fishermen to apply for mini-fish vending units at their respective secretariats in Nellore district.

The department has identified four aqua hubs in the district--at Nellore, Kavali, Atmakur and Gudur--under the Fish Andhra’ scheme that aims to provide employment to unemployed youths. Each aqua hub will consist of 250 vending units, thereby allowing even people from the upland mandals such as Udayagiri, Marripadu and Atmakur to get fresh fish and prawns.

“The vending units will ensure fair price for aqua products and also benefit the unemployed youths in the district. Even the consumers will get quality products. The process for receiving requests for fish vending units is underway. Volunteers at ward/village secretariats are accepting the applications,” said joint director-fisheries Nageswar Rao.