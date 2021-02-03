STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NTPC Simhadri to execute FGD to slash SO2 emissions

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

NTPC’s thermal power plant in Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: NTPC Simhadri, first coal fired coastal based station of NTPC, has witnessed a sharp decline in electricity demand during the pandemic and this has resulted in plummeting of plant load factor (PLF) to 43 per cent. 

However, as the demand again picked up in the last few weeks and the plant will achieve its normal average PLF soon, according to group general manager Divakar Kaushik. There was a grid loss of 11,300 MU due to less demand for power most part of the year against 4,000 MU last year.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday he said they were focusing on renewable energy and as part of it 25 MW floating solar plant in a 155-acre reservoir area will be commissioned in June this year. A rooftop solar power plant will be commissioned   by the end of this year.

He said NTPC Simhadri has been deploying flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) equipment in order to cut down harmful emissions. He said SO2 emissions would be brought down much below than permissible level.Coal combustion processes in boilers result in carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide emissions.

