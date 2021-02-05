SEC cancels TDP poll manifesto, orders withdrawal of copies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Thursday annulled the TDP manifesto for panchayat polls, which are held on non-party basis. The SEC observed that the release of manifesto defeated the very purpose and objective of apolitical nature of gram panchayat elections. The SEC also ordered immediate withdrawal of the manifesto copies.

YSRC State general secretary Lella Appireddy complained to the SEC against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for releasing the party manifesto for panchayat elections under the name ‘Palle Pragathiki - Pancha Sutralu’ on January 28.

The YSRC stated that the release of manifesto by the TDP was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and urged the SEC to prevent circulation of the manifesto copies in villages. The YSRC contended that Naidu and his party leaders violated the MCC, provisions of the AP Panchayat Raj Act, IPC and other enactments by releasing a manifesto for panchayat elections.

Following the complaint, the SEC issued a notice to TDP State general secretary Maddipati Venkataraju seeking an explanation. Responding to the SEC notice, the TDP submitted that it is quite normal for political parties to release manifestos for elections, whether they are local, State or general.

Citing an earlier order of the Supreme Court, the TDP maintained that there is no provision in the Representation of Peoples Act prohibiting an individual candidate from making promises. The SEC which was not satisfied with the explanation, cancelled the TDP manifesto.

“The poll campaign should be conducted without any political overtones in conformity with the apolitical spirit contemplated under the statute,’’ the SEC said.