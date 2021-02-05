Vivek Yadav assumes charge as Guntur Collector

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vivek Yadav, an IAS officer of the 2008 batch, assumed charge as Guntur Collector on Thursday.He was posted as the Guntur Collector following the the recommendation of the State Election Commission. Yadav was earlier serving as member-secretary, AP Pollution Control Board.Yadav had the experience of serving in Guntur during 2012-2014 as a Joint Collector and returning officer of Narsaraopet Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking about the arrangements for the panchayat polls, the Collector said that all complaints received by the election control room should be registered category-wise and resolved expeditiously. Micro-observers were asked to prepare mandal-wise assignments. Precautionary Covid materials like masks, thermal guns and sanitisers should be provided adequately, he said.He directed all election nodal officers to diligently carry out duties assigned to them during the ensuing panchayat elections in the district.