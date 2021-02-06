Andhra Pradesh reports 97 new coronavirus cases, 179 recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,88,275 as 97 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, ending Friday 9 am. As many as 179 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,80,046. One death was reported taking the toll to 7,158, leaving the total number of active cases in the State at 1,071 only.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday, 33,876 tests including 4,575 Rapid Antigen tests were performed in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests done in the state so far are 1,32,76,678.

None of the 13 districts reported more than 50 cases. The highest number of 25 cases was reported in Chittoor district, followed by 11 cases in Krishna and 10 cases in Visakhapatnam districts. A total of ten districts reported less than 10 cases with Kurnool district reporting the least number of cases (1). The lone death was from Krishna district.

East Godavari district with a total 1,24,301 cases continues to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari with 94,257, Chittoor with 87,095, Guntur with 75,554 and Anantapur districts with 67,667 cases. Out of 13 districts, eight districts have reported more than 60,000 cases so far. Vizianagaram district with 41,141 cases continues to be the district with least number of overall cases. The least number of active cases are reported from Srikakulam district (11).