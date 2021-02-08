STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC strikes down SEC diktat to minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Challenging the SEC orders, Peddireddy filed a house motion petition in the High Court, which came up for hearing before Justice DVSS Somayajulu on Sunday.

Published: 08th February 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Geology minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Mines and Minerals Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (File photo| S Vijayakrishna, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Sunday struck down the orders of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to Director General of Police Gautam Sawang to confine Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to his residence till the end of panchayat elections. The High Court, however, refused to interfere in the SEC orders barring Peddireddy from speaking to the media till February 21.

Taking serious note of the minister’s warning at a press meet in Tirupati that stern action would be taken against the District Collectors and Returning Officers if they obey the SEC directions on unanimous panchayat elections, Ramesh Kumar issued the orders directing the DGP to confine Peddireddy to his residence till the end of elections and deny access to the media till February 21. Challenging the SEC orders, Peddireddy filed a house motion petition in the High Court, which came up for hearing before Justice DVSS Somayajulu on Sunday.

Appearing on behalf of Peddireddy, senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy informed the court that the orders of the SEC confining him to his residence was against the Constitution. It is the policy of the government to encourage unanimous panchayat polls and the same is supported by the minister, he said. If only one candidate files a nomination for an election, it will be deemed as unanimous and Peddireddy only remarked that the SEC does not have any power to question it. Unanimous polls are always welcomed and Peddireddy reiterated it. Restricting a person from moving out is nothing but confinement and the SEC does not have any power to do so without even serving a notice on Peddireddy, the counsel said. 

Advocate General S Sriram, appearing on behalf of the government, said the SEC does not have the power to place the minister under house arrest. Any action can be taken only after seeking an explanation and it cannot be unilateral. The SEC had not sought any explanation from the minister and issued orders to the DGP to confine him to his residence, which is against the Constitution, he said. Senior counsel B Adinarayana Rao, appearing on behalf of the SEC, said the remarks made by the minister during the press meet tantamount to questioning the powers of the SEC.

After hearing both the sides, Justice Somayajulu said he would confine to the remarks made by the minister during his press meet and would not go into the issue of unanimous panchayat elections. Confining a person amounts to curtailing his freedom. A person can be placed under the house arrest only under law. The SEC, however, does not have the power to place a person under the house arrest.

However, freedom of expression is not unlimited and the SEC orders barring the minister from 
addressing the media is acceptable, Justice Somayajulu observed.He added elections should be conducted in a free and fair manner. Justice Somayajulu issued interim orders striking down the confinement orders and at the same time refused to interfere in the SEC orders barring Peddireddy from addressing the media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp