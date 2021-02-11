STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First phase results beginning of YSRC downfall, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Responding on YS Sharmila’s proposed new political outfit, Naidu said Sharmila was a victim of yet another treachery by Jagan.

Published: 11th February 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 08:19 AM

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the results of the first phase of panchayat elections are the beginning of the YSRC’s downfall, Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu said people had fought against all odds and rose in revolt against the Jagan regime’s ‘unconstitutional actions’. Besides launching a scathing attack on the ruling YSRC, Naidu also faulted the State Election Commission and the Director General of Police for failing to take action against the YSRC leaders for causing violence and misusing power.

“Does the SEC have eyes and ears? Is the SEC afraid of the ruling party?’’ Addressing a press conference at the party central office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Naidu took strong exception to officials and police creating troubles, and rejecting nominations of candidates supported by the Opposition parties. “In Punganur and Macherla Assembly constituencies, more number of forceful unanimous elections took place by rejecting the nominations of TDP supporters. We will go to courts and hold every errant official accountable,” he alleged.

“Unanimous elections were forced in 82 out of 85 sarpanch seats in Punganur, represented by Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy; and 72 out of 77 seats in Macherla segment.” “The TDP has repeatedly taken the issue to the notice of the SEC, but there has been no remedial action. Minister, officials and the ruling party leaders responsible for rejecting of nominations will answer to the court,” he asserted. Peddireddy was allowed to continue as minister even after he threatened to put IAS and IPS officers on blacklist if they followed the orders of the State Election Commissioner, he observed.

‘Sharmila victim of treachery’

Responding on YS Sharmila’s proposed new political outfit, Naidu said Sharmila was a victim of yet another treachery by Jagan. “This time, the CM did not hesitate to cheat his own sister. At every chance, Jagan would give elaborate lectures on credibility, but when it came to his sister he is not practicing the same.”

