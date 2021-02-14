STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Automation of substations in Vizianagaram soon

Officials say procedure will ensure power supply to users at lower maintenance cost.

Published: 14th February 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation(File photo | Reuters)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The energy department has decided to fully automate all existing and upcoming substations in Vizianagaram district. A common control room will be established from where all operational activities would be performed remotely. The initiative comes as the department has decided to automate the substations at a few places on a pilot basis.

Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) directed the officials concerned to take up the necessary works two days ago. The officials noted that the unmanned substations can provide information needed to supply uninterrupted power to customers at a lower maintenance cost. They said substation automation system (SAS) is used for the facilities’ protection and monitoring, and hence power system reliability and fault clearing ability can be improved. 

The automation is also being done keeping in mind the government’s free agriculture power scheme so as to enable enhancement of system efficiencies with minimal human intervention.The energy department has plans to turn 3,000 substations across the state into fully unmanned.  It is learnt that World Bank would provide financial assistance under the 24x7 uninterrupted power supply initiative. 

While the department is keen on SAS, power engineers also warn of the potential downside to the initiative. They said that no other state in the country has unmanned 132 KV and 220 KV substations. PGCIL is operating new substations fully unmanned at 400 KV and 765 KV where problems are relatively less. They also expressed apprehension that turning old substations into unmanned ones is not be advisable as the existing system might not facilitate remote operation. Besides technical aspects, automation would also result in 15-16 outsourcing job losses per substation, they said.

Job loss fears 
Power engineers say old substations may not support remote monitoring of operations, and the automation would result in 15 outsourcing job losses per substation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizianagaram substation
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp