Two RTC sites for online ticket booking

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People intending to travel in APSRTC buses can now book their tickets online at its websites -- www.apsrtconline.org.in and www.apsrtconline.in. APSRTC Executive Director (Information Technology) A Koteswara Rao said due to technical glitches, the corporation had suspended the operations of www.apsrtconline.in on February 5. As an alternative, it had come up with www.apsrtconline.org.in.

The technical glitches in the www.apsrtconline.in website have been rectified. Now, people can book the bus tickets online at both the websites, the ED said.

New app

The APSRTC will come up with unified ticketing solution app. Tenders for app will be invited soon