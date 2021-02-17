16th century idol of Lakshminarasimha found in bushes at Motupalli

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 16th century sculpture of Lord Lakshminarasimha was found in the bushes at Motupalli in Chinnaganjam mandal of Prakasam district on Tuesday.

Based on the information given by the farmers, archaeologists visited the spot and got the bushes cleared.

After thorough examination, they said that the sculpture represents Lakshminarasimha delineated in the typical Vijayanagara style of art. They added that Narasimha is seen seated in Sukhasana and holding Laxmi seated on his left thigh. Both the images wear elongated head gears, divine drapery and ornaments.

The archaeologists said that the idol was carved out of white granite stone which might have served as a subsidiary deity in the Kodandarama temple.

Dr Jyothi Chandramouli, a noted historian of the district, who also visited the sculpture, said that it belongs to the Vijayanagara period. She requested the State department of archaeology and museums to safeguard the sculptures for posterity.