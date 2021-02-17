Climate change panels formed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has formed state and district-level committees, and a governing body for implementation of the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health, which aims to strengthen healthcare services against adverse impact of climate change on health.

The state health minister, and the department principal secretary are the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the governing body, respectively. While the secretary will head the state-level task force, National Health Mission director will be its vice-chairperson. The committee will directly oversee the implementation of the State Action Plan for Climate Change and Human Health, and work under the Directorate of Health Services, the implementing agency. Meanwhile, district collectors will be heading the district-level teams.