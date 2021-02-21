STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Groundwater levels improve by 40 per cent in Andhra Pradesh

​If region-wise data is considered, the coastal Andhra Pradesh districts have 7.11 MBGL of groundwater left, an improvement of 2.23 metres. 

Water Tap

Reason, experts said, is the deficit monsoon rains experienced by two districts. (File photo| EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unlike previous years when the depleted groundwater levels left people worried even before summer, the situation this year looks comfortable as water can be drawn from a lesser depth in the state. 

​Compared to 11.82 metres below ground level (MBGL) on February 20, 2020, the groundwater rose to 7.11 MBGL on an average a year later. 

​If region-wise data is considered, the coastal Andhra Pradesh districts have 7.11 MBGL of groundwater left, an improvement of 2.23 metres. 

In Rayalaseema, the water levels have doubled from  15.17 MBGL to 7.11 MBGL in a year, thanks to copious rainfall in the later half of the last year.  Experts said the recharged groundwater table augurs well for Rayalaseema, which every year witnesses drought conditions. Data showed that the region witnessed 55.81 per cent of surplus rain in the current water year.

Among the 13 districts, Anantapur witnesses its groundwater table deplete to the lowest levels in the state, around 30 MBGL during the summer.

However, the levels have improved to 10.67 metres below ground, better than the last year’s 16.8 MBGL, according to the official readings. 

The highest difference in the groundwater levels in a year was observed in Chittoor district. From 19.32 MBGL, it stood at 5.99 MGBL (as on Saturday), a difference of 13.33 MBGL on the positive side.

The second highest difference was observed in Kadapa district as water levels recharged by 12.10 metres to 4.78 MBGL. Anantapur, Prakasam and Nellore districts followed. 

At the same time, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram witnessed a reversal in trend. While the water levels in Srikakulam district reduced by 0.98 metres to 5.18 MBGL, the difference in Vizinagaram was 0.58 metres on the negative side.

Reason, experts said, is the deficit monsoon rains experienced by  these two districts. 

Trend reversal in north Andhra districts

Reason for the reduction in water levels in the north Andhra district is the deficit monsoon rains in the region, according to experts. Srikakulam district experienced a deficit rainfall of 21.32 per cent and Vizianagaram district 10.03 per cent in the current water year.

In Rayalaseema, the water levels have doubled from  15.17 MBGL to 7.11 MBGL in a year, thanks to copious rainfall.

