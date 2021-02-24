STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh seeks compensation for green energy purchase

The submission was made during a meeting last week with the Union ministry of power with all the states on the proposed amendment bill.

Banks, Cash, Money, Credit

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One of the critical suggestions submitted by the state government to the Centre with regard to the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, included compensating states that achieved the renewable power purchase obligation. While the Centre proposed penalties for not meeting the renewable power obligations, the state, which has surpassed the RPPO, noted that those who implemented the mandated obligation must be compensated.

The submission was made during a meeting last week with the Union ministry of power with all the states on the proposed amendment bill. As per the bill, the centre proposed introduction of penalties to increase the share of renewable energy to meet India’s international commitments. However, the state, which has about 25 per cent of installed capacity in renewable sources, suggested that compensating those who implement the Centre’s mandated RPO would help in promotion of green energy. 

