Infrastructure, tourism get big push in city of destiny, Visakhapatnam

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City of Destiny has been in focus in the year 2020. The year saw quite a number of infrastructure and tourism projects, which have been proposed to catapult the city into the big league. Vizag has been the choice of successive governments even in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Post-bifurcation, Vizag emerged as the largest city in the residual state of Andhra Pradesh as it has road, rail, air and sea connectivity. The city has gained more prominence after the YSRC came to power in the State. It has planned to make the city as the executive capital of the State. Accordingly, the government has chalked out a string of infrastructure development projects to meet the needs of the city for the next 50 years.

The new year will see a slew of inauguration of these infrastructure projects. It has been proposed to take up Light Metro in 79 km in six corridors and modern tram in 60.2 km at a cost of `8.33 crore in the city. Metro rail will be 140 km from Anakapalle to Bhogapuram where the international greenfield airport is coming up.

Modern tram system has been proposed for 60.2 km in four corridors from NAD to Pendurthi, steel plant to Gajuwaka to Anakapalle, Old Post Office to Rushikonda and Rushikonda to Bheemili, whereas the Light Metro Rail was proposed for 79.91 km from Gajuwaka to Bhogapuram. The tram system has been proposed where metro rail was not feasible.