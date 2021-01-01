STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Infrastructure, tourism get big push in city of destiny, Visakhapatnam

Metro rail will be 140 km from Anakapalle to Bhogapuram where the international greenfield airport is coming up. 

Published: 01st January 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

The new year will see a slew of inauguration of these infrastructure projects.

The new year will see a slew of inauguration of these infrastructure projects.

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City of Destiny has been in focus in the year 2020. The year saw quite a number of  infrastructure and tourism projects, which have been proposed to catapult the city into the big league. Vizag has been the choice of  successive governments even in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Post-bifurcation, Vizag emerged as the largest city in the residual  state of Andhra Pradesh as it has road, rail, air and sea connectivity. The city has gained more prominence after the YSRC came to power in the State. It has planned to make the city as the executive capital of the State. Accordingly, the government has chalked out a string of infrastructure development projects to meet the needs of the city for the next 50 years. 

The new year will see a slew of inauguration of these infrastructure projects. It has been proposed to take up Light Metro in 79 km in six corridors and modern tram in 60.2 km at a cost of `8.33 crore in the city. Metro rail will be 140 km from Anakapalle to Bhogapuram where the international greenfield airport is coming up. 

Modern tram system has been proposed for 60.2 km in four corridors from NAD to Pendurthi, steel plant to Gajuwaka to Anakapalle, Old Post Office to Rushikonda and Rushikonda to Bheemili, whereas the Light Metro Rail was proposed for 79.91 km from Gajuwaka to Bhogapuram. The tram system has been proposed where metro rail was not feasible. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp