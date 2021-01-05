Central agency to call tenders for sand mining

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government and the Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for implementation of the upgraded sand policy. As per the MoU, the MSTC will call tenders for sand mining.

MSTC DGM Ganesh N Jayakumar exchanged the MoU with officials of the Mines and Geology department in the presence of Minister of Mines, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Principal Secretary (Mines) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi at Panchayat Raj Commissioner’s office in Tadepalli near here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Peddireddy said based on the recommendations made by the Group of Ministers (GoM), the state government upgraded the sand policy to avoid criticism and ensure transparency in the mining and supply of sand.

“Towards that direction, we decided to involve Central agencies. After writing to seven-eight such agencies, we finally entered into an agreement with the MSTC,” he said.

Stating that sand reaches across the state were classified into three packages, he said MSTC will invite bids for excavation and supply of sand from the interested agencies.

​He said that besides abolishing online booking and providing offline booking facility to customers, sand will be provided at free of cost for those using bullock carts. Similarly, for those residing near the reaches, coupons will be given allowing them to take sand for free.

Sand reaches categories



Package 1 : Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts

Package 2: West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam

Package 3: Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts