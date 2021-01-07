STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh ready for COVID vaccination, says Chief Secretary

The chief secretary asked the officials to take all steps to ensure that the vaccination process is taken up as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.

Published: 07th January 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state is fully prepared for Covid-19 inoculation drive as and when it is approved by the Centre.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, who heads the state-level steering committee on Covid-19 vaccination, held a meeting with officials of the medical and health, home, roads and buildings, and other departments involved in the process, and reviewed the preparedness for administering the vaccine, on Wednesday.

The chief secretary asked the officials to take all steps to ensure that the vaccination process is taken up as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. He wanted all the departments involved in the process to work in coordination.  

Aditya Nath Das said healthcare workers including doctors, paramedical staff, Asha workers and ANMs will be vaccinated first, and then it will be the turn of frontline workers such as cops, armed forces personnel, home guards, prisons department staff, disaster management officials and sanitation workers.

People aged above 50 years with comorbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, tuberculosis and cancer are the next in line for the immunisation against Covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion, medical and heath principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said all arrangements are put in place for the first phase of the vaccination, and that task force committees have already been set up at state, mandal and village levels.  

Explaining about the arrangements for storing and administering the vaccine through a Powerpoint presentation, health commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said 1,677 cold chain points (cold storage points) and 4,065 cold chain equipment have been readied. The state has 19 insulated vaccine vans, which will maintain temperatures between 2-8 degree Celsius; 26 more such vehicles will be provided soon, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 COVID vaccination
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp