Andhra Pradesh villagers receive Rs 15,000 as New Year's ‘gift’ from unknown source

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: For some of the villagers of Shivarampuram of Salur mandal in Vizianagaram district, the New Year gift came much before January 1.

Amounts ranging from Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 were credited to the accounts of nearly 200 people of the village on December 29 and they readily accepted the ‘gift’ without any complaints.

In some cases, more than one person of a family got the ‘new year gift’. According to sources, the amount was not related to any government scheme.

The issue came to light after some of the ‘beneficiaries’ started withdrawing the amount through ATMs. Locals started enquiring about the frequent withdrawals by them and came to know that they got the money from an unknown source.

“As they feared that the amount will be taken back, none of them complained either with the bank or government officials,’’ a villager said. When contacted, Saluru Mandal Parshat Development Officer (MPDO) Parvati said that the matter came to her notice through the panchayat secretary of the village. “It was not the amount of Ammavodi, Jagananna Thodu or any other government scheme. We will inquire into the matter to find the fact with the support of bank officials,’’ she added.