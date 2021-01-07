STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh villagers receive Rs 15,000 as New Year's ‘gift’ from unknown source

Amounts ranging from Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 were credited to the accounts of nearly 200 people of the village on December 29 and they readily accepted the ‘gift’ without any complaints.

Published: 07th January 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: For some of the villagers of Shivarampuram of Salur mandal in Vizianagaram district, the New Year gift came much before January 1.

Amounts ranging from Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 were credited to the accounts of nearly 200 people of the village on December 29 and they readily accepted the ‘gift’ without any complaints.

In some cases, more than one person of a family got the ‘new year gift’.  According to sources, the amount was not related to any government scheme. 

The issue came to light after some of the ‘beneficiaries’ started withdrawing the amount through ATMs. Locals started enquiring about the frequent withdrawals by them and came to know that they got the money from an unknown source. 

“As they feared that the amount will be taken back, none of them complained either with the bank or government officials,’’ a villager said. When contacted, Saluru Mandal Parshat Development Officer (MPDO) Parvati said that the matter came to her notice through the panchayat secretary of the village. “It was not the amount of Ammavodi, Jagananna Thodu or any other government scheme. We will inquire into the matter to find the fact with the support of bank officials,’’ she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh AP villagers new year gift
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp