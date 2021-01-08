STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Discoms understated power surplus availability in Andhra Pradesh: Stakeholders

The AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation requested to keep the peak time of day (TOD) tariff unchanged, besides asking not to drop the proposal load factor incentive.

Published: 08th January 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Discoms

APERC will hold public hearing on the suggestions/objections filed, from January 18.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the public hearings scheduled by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) on the aggregate revenue requirement (ARR), tariff and cross subsidy (CSS) for the retail supply tariff for 2021-22 proposed by the state power distribution companies (discoms) from January 18, various stakeholders have submitted objections. 

Some of the objections claim that the discoms understated the power surplus availability and revenue generation, that the industrial tariff is on the higher side, and that the discoms increased the average cost of service without proposing any recovery methodology.

According to the common objections filed, the AP State Electricity Board Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association said that the actual availability of energy would be over 10,000 million units more than the projection made by the discoms. 

​The projected energy availability is 71,380.96 MU and energy requirement is 68,368.41 MU with a surplus of 3,012.55 MU. It said that the discoms did not project the availability form APPDCL stage-2(800MW) and Dr NTTPS stage V (800MW).

Besides, APDISCOMs are procuring power from independent power producers like Lanco, Spectrum and Hinduja by showing some commercial and legal aspects apart from the commissions approved energy from various stations, the association noted. “So, the energy availability will be approximately 10,000 MU more than the projected, and then the surplus energy will be 13,000MUwith a revenue deficit of 12,234.97Cr,” it said. 

The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) noted that the discoms proposed Rs 6.89/kWh as the average cost of service (ACoS) for 2021-22 as against Rs 6.62/kWh. “This indicates an increase of 27 paise in the average cost of service over the past year, without proposing any recovery methodology of the said increase in cost,” FAPCCI noted, regarding the ARR. Regarding revenue from tariff proposed by the discoms, FAPCCI said, “Revenue assessment seems to be on the lower side, thereby projecting an increased revenue gap. Discoms have understated the revenue from several categories jn FY 2021-22.”

The AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation requested to keep the peak time of day (TOD) tariff unchanged, besides asking not to drop the proposal load factor incentive. It also sought that industrial tariff be reduced especially for SMEs.

Council to hold hearings from January 18

An association said the actual availability of energy would be over 10,000 million units more than the projection made by the discoms. The projected energy availability is 71,380.96 MU and energy requirement is 68,368.41 MU with a surplus of 3,012.55 MU. APERC will hold public hearing on the suggestions/objections filed, from January 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APERC Discoms
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp