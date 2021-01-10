STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: 3.6 lakh health workers in Andhra to get first vaccine shots

Only health facilities to be used as session sites; date of vaccine arrival to the state yet to be announced

Published: 10th January 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts a mock drill for the vaccination drive | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Centre announcing that the Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin from January 16, all arrangements to carry out the large-scale programme in the state are in place. However, the exact date of when the vaccine will reach the state is yet to be announced.

Around 3.6 lakh health workers are likely to be vaccinated in phase 1, and only health facilities shall be used as session sites. Private health facilities with more than 100 health staff will also be session sites. 
A special task force, headed by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, has been appointed to conduct and monitor the inoculation drive. Also, teams headed by collectors will monitor the same at district-level.  
Control rooms have been established in each district which will work round-the-clock to guide the district and mandal-level teams, and send feedback to the state-level panel. Five officials--a Mahila police, a digital assistant/volunteer, an ANM and an ASHA worker--will be deployed at each vaccination centre.

The state-task force, in its feedback after the dry runs, has mentioned that the allotment of beneficiaries to a session site, now being done by DIOs, needs to be done by field-level officers. It also stated that the Co-WIN portal and application should be fast and robust; the portal needs an account for number of doses and vials allocated, used and available at various levels. This apart, it also stated that the integration of Co-WIN with SAFE-VAC is not smooth, and that technical glitches like pin code non-availability, session timing, Aadhaar authentication have to be rectified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID-19 frontline workers health workers Andhra Coronavirus Coronavirus
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp