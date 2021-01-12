Call for joint efforts to end child marriages in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim to make ‘Andhra Pradesh child marriage-free’, Canada Consulate along with Children Believe and Stars, an NGO, organised a webinar on ‘Ending child marriages in AP’ on Monday. Representatives from over 100 NGOs participated in the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma reiterated that it is the responsibility of every individual to eliminate child marriage evil in the State. She said that the government has launched several schemes like Jaganna Vidya Kanuka and Vasathi Devena to empower girl children.Canada Consulate General Nicole Girard expressed her willingness to join hands with the government and NGOs for the safety of women and girl children in the State.