Andhra cops nab man who stole silver lion statues from Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh police have achieved a breakthrough in connection with the theft of three silver lion statues on the chariot of the famous Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada four months ago with the nabbing of a habitual offender from West Godavari district. The offender reportedly sold the silver lions to a jeweller who melted them, police sources said.

The theft of the lion statues from the chariot in September last year created a sensation as it took place close on the heels of the chariot fire incident at the ancient Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi.

Following the Antarvedi incident, the government ordered an audit of temple properties and reviewed the security at temples across the state. During the audit, the loss of the three silver lions came to light. The three silver statues weigh around 16 kg.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the theft of the silver lion statues but it could not make any headway in nabbing the accused.

According to sources, the West Godavari district police recently nabbed a habitual offender in a property offence case and during questioning, he spilled the beans. The West Godavari district police alerted their Vijayawada counterparts who took the offender into custody for questioning.

Sources said he sold the stolen silver lions to a jeweller based in Tuni in West Godavari district and the jeweller in turn melted the statues. The jeweller was also taken into custody for questioning, sources said.