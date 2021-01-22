No Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, there were no deaths reported due to Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh. The tally in the State increased to 8,86,557 with another 1,391 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending at 9.00 am on Thursday.



With another 254 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has increased to 8,77,893. The total active cases in the state are 1,522 only.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 49,483 confirmatory tests including 7,648 Rapid Antigen tests were conducted in the State in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests done in the State so far are 1,27,39,648

None of the 13 districts reported more than 50 cases. The highest number of cases reported in Krishna district were 35, followed by 20 in Chittoor and 17 cases in Guntur district in the last 24 hours. A total of nine districts reported less than 10 cases with Srikakulam district reporting the least number of cases (three).

East Godavari district with a total 1,24,110 cases continues to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari with 94,124 cases, Chittoor with 86,906 cases, Guntur with 75,355 cases and Anantapur district with 67,578 cases.

Out of 13 districts, eight districts reported more than 60,000 cases so far. Vizianagaram with 41,120 cases continues to be the district with least number of over all cases. The least number of active cases were reported from Vizianagaram district (36), Anantapur (39) followed by Srikakulam district (46) and West Godavari district (62).



The highest number of active cases are in Krishna district (272), followed by Guntur district, (236), East Godavari district (172), and Kadapa district (143).