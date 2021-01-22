STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day in Andhra Pradesh

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 49,483 confirmatory tests including 7,648 Rapid Antigen tests were conducted in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

Published: 22nd January 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample in a tube for the COVID-19 test at Rajiv Gandhi hospital in New Delhi Tuesday

A health worker collects swab sample in a tube for the COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, there were no deaths reported due to Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh. The tally in the State increased to 8,86,557 with another 1,391 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending at 9.00 am on Thursday. 

With another 254 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has increased to 8,77,893. The total active cases in the state are 1,522 only.  

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 49,483 confirmatory tests including 7,648 Rapid Antigen tests were conducted in the State in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests done in the State so far are 1,27,39,648

None of the 13 districts reported more than 50 cases. The highest number of cases reported in Krishna district were 35, followed by 20 in Chittoor and 17 cases in Guntur district in the last 24 hours. A total of nine districts reported less than 10 cases with Srikakulam district reporting the least number of cases (three).

East Godavari district with a total 1,24,110 cases continues to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari with 94,124 cases, Chittoor with 86,906 cases, Guntur with 75,355 cases and Anantapur district with 67,578 cases. 

Out of 13 districts, eight districts reported more than 60,000 cases so far. Vizianagaram with 41,120 cases continues to be the district with least number of over all cases. The least number of active cases were reported from Vizianagaram district (36), Anantapur (39) followed by Srikakulam district (46) and West Godavari district (62). 

The highest number of active cases are in Krishna district (272), followed by Guntur district, (236), East Godavari district (172), and Kadapa district (143).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in India
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp