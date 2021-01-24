STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idols reach Ramatheertham, to be installed on January 28

The idols of Seeta, Rama and Laxmana were brought to Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram on Saturday morning. 

Published: 24th January 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Idols of Lord Sri Rama Goddess Sita and Lakshmana reaches Ramatheertham village in Vizayanagaram on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Idols of Lord Sri Rama Goddess Sita and Lakshmana reaches Ramatheertham village in Vizayanagaram on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM:  The idols of Seeta, Rama and Laxmana were brought to Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram on Saturday morning. The priests and endowment officials received the idols by chanting mantras. Two days ago, temple priests and endowment officials had displaced the existing idols at Ramatheertham temple and a ‘Prayschitta homam’ was performed. 

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TDP) prepared the idols in a short time and shifted the same to Ramatheertham on Saturday. The TTD handed over the idols to the endowments department, said Bramaramba, regional joint director of endowments department. 

“The new idols will be installed on January 28 as per Agama Sasthra,” she said and added that the department will renovate the temple soon. Temple priest Sai Swamiji said they would install the idols at Balalayam on Neelachalam hillock at Ramatheertham.  “We will perform pujas and homas for three days from 25 to 28 by involving about 18 priests from various renowned temples,” said Swamiji. 

After the Sreerama idol at the temple was vandalised by unidentified miscreants on December 29 last year, Hindu organisations and Opposition parties have staged protests across the State. While the TDP and BJP launched a broadside against the government over the attacks on various temples in the State, the ruling YSRC alleged political conspiracy behind the incidents. Taking the issue seriously, the State government ordered a CID probe into the desecration case. Later, the  government formed a Special investigation Team to probe the attacks on various temples in the State, including the Ramatheertham case. 

Ramatheertham temple
