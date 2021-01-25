Officials to reduce mishaps near 150 ‘black spots’ in Andhra Pradesh; 124 of them in Vijayawada

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the transport department is observing the month-long 32nd National Road Safety Awareness campaign, the 150 black spots—where a majority of road accidents occur—are crying for attention.

Of the total black spots, 124 are in Vijayawada alone and the District Road Safety Committee revealed that over speeding and failing to adhere to traffic norms are major reasons for the accidents.

Of them, 50 are considered to be severe black spots. Road accidents occur at these places frequently, so roads would be widened and speed breakers will be set up to slash the accident rate. The committee stated similar works will be taken up at the remaining black spots in a phased manner.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said that around 20 lakh vehicles—three lakh are in Vijayawada—ply on roads such as NH-65, 16, 216, 165 and 30 and seven State highways in the district. Majority of the black spots have been identified at Pamarru, Penamaluru, Krishna Lanka, Bhavanipuram, Ibrahimpatnam, Kanchikacherla, Nandigama, Penuganchiprolu, Jaggaiahpet, Hanuman Junction and Mylavaram.

A representation has been sent to the R&B department seeking their support to recarpet the damaged roads. In the first phase, works are progressing near 20 black spots. Of them, three are on NH-30, NH-16 (9), NH 65 (7), NH 216 (1) and they are estimated to be completed in a fortnight, the DTC informed. Recently, teams from the transport department, R&B, police and NHAI conducted an inspection near the black spots and found that there are no sign boards, caution boards, barricades, blinkers on the highways, he added.