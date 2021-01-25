STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Officials to reduce mishaps near 150 ‘black spots’ in Andhra Pradesh; 124 of them in Vijayawada

A representation has been sent to the R&B department seeking their support to recarpet the damaged roads.  

Published: 25th January 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the transport department is observing the month-long 32nd National Road Safety Awareness campaign, the 150 black spots—where a majority of road accidents occur—are crying for attention. 

Of the total black spots, 124 are in Vijayawada alone and the District Road Safety Committee revealed that over speeding and failing to adhere to traffic norms are major reasons for the accidents. 

Of them, 50 are considered to be severe black spots. Road accidents occur at these places frequently, so roads would be widened and speed breakers will be set up to slash the accident rate. The committee stated similar works will be taken up at the remaining black spots in a phased manner.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said that around 20 lakh vehicles—three lakh are in Vijayawada—ply on roads such as NH-65, 16, 216, 165 and 30 and seven State highways in the district. Majority of the black spots have been identified at Pamarru, Penamaluru, Krishna Lanka, Bhavanipuram, Ibrahimpatnam, Kanchikacherla, Nandigama, Penuganchiprolu, Jaggaiahpet, Hanuman Junction and Mylavaram. 

A representation has been sent to the R&B department seeking their support to recarpet the damaged roads.  In the first phase, works are progressing near 20 black spots. Of them, three are on NH-30, NH-16 (9), NH 65 (7), NH 216 (1) and they are estimated to be completed in a fortnight, the DTC informed. Recently, teams from the transport department,  R&B, police and NHAI conducted an inspection near the black spots and found that there are no sign boards, caution boards, barricades, blinkers on the highways, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh road accidents AP road accidents Vijayawada road accidents
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp