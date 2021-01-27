Andhra Pradesh daughters murder: No involvement of others in case, says Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar informed that there is no involvement of third person in the Madanapalle double murder case. He said that the superstitious mother and father, who were in a trance, allegedly killed their daughters.

He praised the Madanapalle Police for handling the sensitive case admirably and rescuing the couple who are in a severe mental retardation. "It is an unfortunate incident. Madanapalle Taluka Circle Inspector (CI) Srinivasulu, Sub-Inspectors (SIs) Dileep Kumar, I Ramadevi acted swiftly after receiving the information. They tried to bring the couple, who were under a trance, to normal. Within 24 hours of the incident, the Taluka Police booked a case and started investigation," the SP said.