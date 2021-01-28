Andhra Pradesh fishermen 'capture' 100 Tamil Nadu men, boats

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Yet another tussle between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu fishermen over violation of zonal restrictions was reported. In the fresh incident, the fishers of Isakapalem under Allur mandal are said to have captured 100 persons with 18 boats after a chase, as the TN men were found to be fishing in AP waters on Wednesday.

The captured men and boats were shifted to a temple in Isakapalli village, and association leaders were informed of the same. It may be noted that there have been numerous reports of Tamil Nadu fishermen crossing the sea border with mechanised boats, creating disturbances between the fishermen communities in the two states.

“Though the officials say that they will file a case against the Tamil Nadu fishermen if they venture into Andhra Pradesh, no action has been taken yet. The police say this is due to lack of evidence,” said A Polaiah, a fishermen from Allur.