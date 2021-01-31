Duty comes first for Kadapa doctor in war against Covid

S Nagaraja Rao By

KADAPA: They are in the forefront to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, putting their lives at risk to safeguard the lives of others, but who will safeguard the lives of these police personnel? This was the foremost thought in the mind of Dr Syed Sameera Bhanu, a doctor working at Kadapa district police welfare hospital, when coronavirus outbreak hit the headlines.

Not wasting a minute, as soon as the first Covid-19 case was reported in Kerala, Sameera Bhanu contacted district SP KKN Anburajan and with his help, made arrangements for telemedicine and Zoom App connection to every police station to interact with the police personnel and closely monitor their health condition. It proved effective in the implementation of Covid norms that were released later and also helped in extension of nutritional and medical support to the police personnel.

Sameera Bhanu is a native of Nagarajupeta in Kadapa city. She did her schooling at St Joseph’s English Medium School and did her Intermediate at Narayana Junior College in Nellore. In 2001, she joined Khaja Bandanawaz Institute of Medical Sciences in Gulbarga of Karnataka to pursue MBBS and after completing the course in April, 2007, she joined Care Hospital in Hyderabad as a medical officer in casualty wing.

Later, she worked for two years in Medicity before joining RIMS Kadapa on contract basis. Three years later, her service was regularised and she was posted to Nandalur PHC. While working there, she strove for strengthening medical infrastructure and played a key role in increasing institutional deliveries and OPs, successful implementation of polio drive and family planning. Her efforts fetched her an appreciation certificate from the government.

In 2017, on deputation, she was posted as a doctor to Police Welfare Hospital and since then she has been striving for improvement of medical and health facilities for police personnel and their families. She is instrumental in the development of the police hospital which is now equipped with an ECG machine, lab and eight beds for inpatients. The OP count which was 20-30 per day earlier has now increased to 80 per day on an average.

During Covid pandemic, Sameera Bhanu made it a point to interact with police personnel in every police station in the district during roll call every day through Zoom App to enquire about their health condition. “It was only made possible due to support from the SP. Apart from insisting that every policeman wear a mask and carry a sanitiser with them, we have asked them to report their medical history to the help desks arranged in police stations. After analysing them, medical advice, medicines and nutritional supplements were provided. A diet was also suggested to improve their immunity,” she explained.

hen Covid-19 cases were reported in the department, she categorised them as mild, moderate and serious. For the mild cases in home isolation, dry fruits, essential commodities, eight types of medical kits, multivitamin tablets, sanitisers and masks were distributed in vehicles equipped with pulse oximeters and thermal scanners.

Moderate and serious cases were shifted to Covid hospitals and necessary medical treatment was extended to them. Sameera Bhanu kept track of all the patients from the police department in the district and enquired about their health every day during their hospital stay and home quarantine. Her efforts saw several police personnel getting recovered. According to her, the department sanctioned `1 lakh to `2 lakh for those staff, who contracted coronavirus for treatment in the form of a loan.

700 cops recover from corona

Out of over 5,000 police personnel in the district, 700 cops and 147 of their family members contracted coronavirus and recovered completely, thanks to the timely care given by Sameera Bhanu

OP count rises Thanks to her, the OP count at police welfare hospital which was 20-30 per day earlier has now increased to 80

A source of inspiration for many

Besides discharging her duty as a doctor in the police welfare hospital, Sameera Bhanu also extended social service during Covid pandemic through charitable trust AR Raheem Foundation, set up in the name of her father-in-law. She became an inspiration for many and her efforts were appreciated by DGP Gautam Sawang